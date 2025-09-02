Left Menu

Prasidh Krishna's Spirited Encounter with Joe Root in Intense Test Finale

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up about his verbal altercation with England's Joe Root during the fifth Test. Despite the exchange, Prasidh expresses admiration for Root's competitive spirit. The bowler reflects on his performance in the series and his recovery before returning to domestic cricket.

Prasidh Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

In the dramatic culmination of the recent Test series against England, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna shared insights into his on-field verbal spat with Joe Root. The heated exchange unfolded during the fifth Test at the Oval, which India narrowly clinched by six runs, leveling the five-match series at 2-2.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Prasidh was puzzled by Root's reaction. "I told him he was looking in great shape, and it suddenly escalated into a lot of abuse," he recounted. He later clarified the misunderstanding with Root, who admitted he sought motivation from the confrontation. Prasidh admired Root's combativeness, seeing it as a lesson in mental fortitude.

The Bengaluru pacer, who claimed 22 wickets in six Tests, including 14 in the England series, reflected on the physical demands of the game. After his performance in the decisive Test, Prasidh took time to recover before returning to domestic matches and fitness tests in preparation for future cricket engagements.

