Supreme Court Appoints Justice Rao to Oversee AIFF Tender Process

The Supreme Court has appointed Justice L. Nageswara Rao to oversee the tender process for selecting a new commercial partner for the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The AIFF faces a crisis as uncertainty looms over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement with its current commercial partner, prompting clubs to pause operations.

The Supreme Court has stepped in to resolve the ongoing crisis surrounding the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by appointing Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former judge of the court, to oversee the tender process for a new commercial partner. This decision aims to ensure a transparent and competitive process for conducting the Indian Super League (ISL).

Uncertainty has loomed over the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the current commercial partner. This has led to disruptions, with some clubs halting operations and suspending salaries. The MRA, initially signed in 2010, expires in December 2025, during the ISL season's third month.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey hailed the court's directive as a relief, promising a smooth start to the football season with comprehensive competitive matches. both AIFF and FSDL have agreed to the court's process, with FSDL waiving its right of first negotiation to allow an open tender.

