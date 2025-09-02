Dramatic Wins Propel Young Talents in KSLTA ITF Tennis Tour

In a thrilling display of resilience, Rohith Gobinath emerged victorious against seventh seed Prakaash Sarran at the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors. Despite an initial setback, Rohith overturned the deficit to clinch the match 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in the girls' singles, top seed Snigdha Kanta advanced with ease. She defeated Shreeya Deshpande with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 performance, securing her spot in the round of 16.

In another gripping encounter, Niyanth Badrinarayanan of the USA overcame Yashwin Dahiya. After losing the first set tiebreaker, Niyanth shifted gears to win 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1, showcasing his prowess in the later sets.

