Record-Breaking Prize Boost for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a landmark move by significantly raising the prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, which is set to occur in India and Sri Lanka later this month. The total prize pool has now reached 13.88 million USD, representing a staggering 297 percent increase from the 2022 edition held in New Zealand. This revised prize pot surpasses the men's event, which had a pool of 10 million USD in 2023.

Former Indian cricketing star Jhulan Goswami expressed her excitement about the development during her first feature on the ICC Hindi Instagram channel. "I am getting goosebumps. The increased prize money is a very good thing," Goswami commented, emphasizing that this move would provide a much-needed boost to women's cricket. She acknowledged the ICC's decision as a positive affirmation for aspiring female cricketers and their families, offering reassurance about pursuing cricket professionally.

The tournament winners will pocket 4.48 million USD, while runners-up will receive 2.24 million USD—both figures showing an over 200 percent rise from the previous edition. Both losing semifinalists will collect 1.12 million USD each. Teams in the group stage are guaranteed 250,000 USD, and financial incentives continue with the fifth and sixth-place teams earning 700,000 USD each, and the seventh and eighth-placed teams receiving 280,000 USD each. Notably, each group-stage victory will earn teams 34,414 USD. This move is part of ICC's strategy to advance women's cricket and achieve pay parity with the men's game announced ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.