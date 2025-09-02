Left Menu

Revamping Test Cricket: Alastair Cook's Proposal and Vaughan's Call for Injury Substitutes

Former England captain Alastair Cook suggests Test cricket should allow the second new ball at any time within 160 overs. Alongside, Michael Vaughan advocates for substituting injured players, saying Test matches should include replacements for severe injuries, overseen by independent doctors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:43 IST
Alastair Cook. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Alastair Cook, the past captain of England's Test cricket team, has proposed a significant change to the game's regulations. Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast, he suggested allowing the second new ball to be introduced at any time up until 160 overs. Cook, who scored 12,472 runs over 161 Tests for England, envisions this alteration could strategically benefit teams by offering greater flexibility. Under current rules, a new ball is available after 80 overs, a policy that faced criticism during India's recent tour of England when the Dukes ball frequently fell out of shape prematurely.

In the same podcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan raised concerns about injury management in Test cricket. Vaughan proposed introducing substitutes for severe injuries, not just concussions, during matches. He referenced Rishabh Pant's incidents against England and other instances where players continued to bat despite serious injuries, suggesting that independent doctors should assess players' fitness to continue.

Vaughan emphasized that the incorporation of injury substitutes could elevate the overall quality of the game, preventing teams from suffering due to early injuries to key players. He proposed that the deployments of such substitutes should be overseen by independent medical professionals, a measure that could help ensure fairness and objectivity in decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

