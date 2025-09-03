Left Menu

Ilkay Gundogan's Nostalgic Return: From Premier League Glory to Galatasaray

Ilkay Gundogan, a German midfielder, leaves Manchester City for Galatasaray, capping a triumphant tenure with 65 goals and 14 trophies. His move, announced by the Premier League club Tuesday, is pending international clearance. Gundogan expresses admiration for City while anticipating his career in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:29 IST
Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan, the accomplished German midfielder, has officially parted ways with Manchester City to join Turkish champions Galatasaray. The news was confirmed by the Premier League club on Tuesday, noting that the transfer is subject to international clearance.

Gundogan, 34, departs after making a significant impact at City with 358 appearances, scoring 65 goals, and securing 14 trophies, including a celebrated Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble in 2023 under his captaincy.

Referring to City as a club dear to his heart, Gundogan anticipates continued success for his former team while looking forward to his new chapter in Turkey—a country with familial ties. Despite leaving, he cherishes his time and achievements in Manchester.

(With inputs from agencies.)

