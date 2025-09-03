Scotland Extends Townsend's Tenure to 2027 World Cup

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is set to have his contract extended through to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, multiple reports indicated on Tuesday. In charge since 2017, Townsend ranks as Scotland's longest-serving coach in the modern era, with his current contract set to expire in April next year.

Despite challenging experiences in past World Cups, where Scotland failed to advance beyond the Pool stage, Townsend will likely seize another opportunity. Their seeding hopes were hit by a recent loss to Fiji, dropping them to eighth in world rankings, though they won 41-12 against Samoa recently.

Townsend has yet to secure a Six Nations title for Scotland, the last coming in 1999. However, he has delivered notable successes, like four consecutive victories over England, including historic wins at Twickenham. Under his guidance, Scotland continues to play engaging rugby, recently contributing eight players to the British & Irish Lions squad.