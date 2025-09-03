Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance to US Open Quarter-Finals

Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri, alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus, reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open. The duo defeated the fourth seeds, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, in straight sets to secure their spot among the final eight teams.

03-09-2025
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus. (Photo/ US Open website). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, Indian tennis sensation Yuki Bhambri reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-finals at the US Open, partnering with New Zealand's Michael Venus in the men's doubles category. The dynamic duo triumphed over the fourth-seeded team of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, sealing the match 6-4, 6-4, after one hour and 23 minutes of riveting play.

Ranked 32nd globally in men's doubles, Bhambri demonstrated unwavering resilience. Along with Venus, they broke the German pair's serve in the ninth game of the first set, thereby claiming the opener. Although they faced a setback in the second set, when they lost serve in the sixth game, Bhambri and Venus fought back with two breaks in the seventh and ninth games to eventually win in straight sets, as reported by Olympics.com.

Earlier in the tournament, the 14th-seeded pair made an impressive journey into the pre-quarterfinals after defeating Colombia's Gonzalo Escobar and Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela. Their formidable performance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre included a comprehensive 6-1, 7-5 victory. The focus now shifts to their upcoming clash against the 11th seeds, Croatia's Nikola Mektic and American veteran Rajeev Ram, as they continue their march forward in New York.

