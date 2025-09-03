Left Menu

Bank of England's Path to Economic Soft Landing

Alan Taylor, a Bank of England policymaker, indicated that the UK economy is nearing a 'soft landing,' but stressed the need for meticulous monetary policy assessment due to its fragile state.

Alan Taylor, a policymaker at the Bank of England, announced on Wednesday that the UK's economic situation appears to be approaching a 'soft landing.' However, he cautioned that the monetary policy requires careful evaluation as the economy remains in a fragile state.

In his address to parliament's Treasury Select Committee, Taylor highlighted the challenges posed by new shocks to the system. He emphasized that while progress is being made towards stabilizing the economy, significant risks persist.

As the UK economy edges closer to stability, Taylor's remarks underline the critical need for precise adjustments in monetary policies to maintain the positive trajectory.

