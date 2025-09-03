Sukant Kadam: India's No. 1 Para Shuttler in SL4 Triumph
Ace Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam has achieved the No. 1 rank in the SL4 category according to the latest BWF rankings following his victory at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025. He is now focused on upcoming competitions, including the China Para-Badminton International 2025 and the Asian Para Games.
Indian para-badminton ace Sukant Kadam has claimed the world No. 1 position in the SL4 category, thanks to his outstanding performance at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025, where he secured a gold medal.
Kadam described reaching the top spot as a 'dream come true' and expressed that it drives him to intensify his training routines daily.
As he gears up for the China Para-Badminton International 2025, Kadam is determined to refine his craft, aiming for excellence at the upcoming Asian Para Games.
