Sukant Kadam: India's No. 1 Para Shuttler in SL4 Triumph

Ace Indian para badminton player Sukant Kadam has achieved the No. 1 rank in the SL4 category according to the latest BWF rankings following his victory at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025. He is now focused on upcoming competitions, including the China Para-Badminton International 2025 and the Asian Para Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:33 IST
Sukant Kadam
  • Country:
  • India

Indian para-badminton ace Sukant Kadam has claimed the world No. 1 position in the SL4 category, thanks to his outstanding performance at the Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025, where he secured a gold medal.

Kadam described reaching the top spot as a 'dream come true' and expressed that it drives him to intensify his training routines daily.

As he gears up for the China Para-Badminton International 2025, Kadam is determined to refine his craft, aiming for excellence at the upcoming Asian Para Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

