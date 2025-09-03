FIFA's Crackdown: Global Soccer Faces Racism Fines

FIFA has taken a firm stance against racism, fining six national soccer federations, including reigning champions Argentina, due to their fans' racist behavior during World Cup qualifiers in June.

The sanctioned nations, Albania, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Serbia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, face significant penalties for acts of discrimination and racist abuse. Albania received the heaviest fine, accused of multiple infractions during a match against Serbia. Historical political tensions between Albania and Serbia added to the charge sheet, with FIFA ordering a reduction in stadium capacity for future games.

Argentina, already qualified for the next World Cup, also faced sanctions with Argentina's Enzo Fernandez receiving a two-game suspension. These fines mark FIFA's renewed commitment to combat racism following global demands for tangible actions against discriminatory conduct in soccer.