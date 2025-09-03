Action-Packed Draw as India Faces Korea in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Clash

In a thrilling clash at the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, India found themselves settling for a 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea in their Super4 match on Wednesday. Despite creating multiple scoring opportunities and dominating possession, India struggled to break through Korea's resilient defense.

Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh delivered key performances, contributing crucial goals in the 8th and 53rd minutes, respectively. However, Korea retaliated quickly with Jihun Yang and Hyeonhong Kim both finding the net within the first 14 minutes, leveling the score and securing their point.

The weather proved a challenge with a heavy downpour delaying the start, but the match proceeded with intense zest. India pressed hard in the final quarter but failed to capitalize on their chances, reflecting a day of missed opportunities. Meanwhile, Malaysia triumphed over China in their match, setting an impressive tone for the tournament.