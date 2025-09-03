Gukesh's Quest: Testing Skills at Grand Swiss

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh, undeterred by his reigning World Champion status, embarked on another challenge by competing in the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss Chess tournament. The event, a pivotal stage for advancing to the prestigious Candidates Tournament, offers two coveted spots to its top performers.

Speaking at a press conference in Samarkand, Gukesh expressed enthusiasm for the competitive format, emphasizing the opportunity to test himself against equally hungry contenders. 'It's a chance to play differently and prove my mettle,' he remarked, reflecting his ambition to consistently excel.

The tournament, lauded by FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich for its role in the championship cycle, promises intense competition. Highlighting its significance, Dvorkovich also announced it as a precursor event to next year's Chess Olympiad, amplifying the stakes and excitement for participants and spectators alike.

