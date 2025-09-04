Amanda Anisimova's Spectacular U.S. Open Upset

Amanda Anisimova orchestrated a remarkable upset against Polish second seed Iga Swiatek, with a 6-4, 6-3 victory during the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.

This triumph comes after a brutal defeat in the Wimbledon final, where Swiatek had triumphed with a 6-0, 6-0 score.

Anisimova, supported by an enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, next faces Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka after overturning the expected outcome against a six-time major winner.