Amanda Anisimova's Spectacular U.S. Open Upset

Amanda Anisimova defeated second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3, achieving a shocking upset in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Previously beaten by Swiatek at Wimbledon, Anisimova showed resilience and gained support from fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next, she faces Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka.
Amanda Anisimova orchestrated a remarkable upset against Polish second seed Iga Swiatek, with a 6-4, 6-3 victory during the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.
This triumph comes after a brutal defeat in the Wimbledon final, where Swiatek had triumphed with a 6-0, 6-0 score.
Anisimova, supported by an enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, next faces Karolina Muchova or Naomi Osaka after overturning the expected outcome against a six-time major winner.
