Anisimova's Redemption: Overcoming Wimbledon Defeat

Amanda Anisimova delivered a powerful performance in the U.S. Open semi-finals, defeating Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3. This victory marked a significant comeback for Anisimova, who had suffered a tough loss to Swiatek at Wimbledon.

Despite dropping her serve in the opening game, Anisimova quickly regained her composure. Her determination was evident as she broke back immediately, leaving Swiatek visibly frustrated.

Swiatek fought hard in the second set, but Anisimova's skillful play, including a decisive backhand on match point, secured her place in the final. This match was a testament to Anisimova's resilience and competitive spirit.