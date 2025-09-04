Anisimova's Redemption: Overcoming Wimbledon Defeat
Amanda Anisimova avenged her Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek by defeating her in the U.S. Open semi-finals. Anisimova's stunning performance, cheered on by fans, overturned expectations. She defeated Swiatek 6-4 6-3, showcasing determination and skills despite previous setbacks.
Amanda Anisimova delivered a powerful performance in the U.S. Open semi-finals, defeating Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3. This victory marked a significant comeback for Anisimova, who had suffered a tough loss to Swiatek at Wimbledon.
Despite dropping her serve in the opening game, Anisimova quickly regained her composure. Her determination was evident as she broke back immediately, leaving Swiatek visibly frustrated.
Swiatek fought hard in the second set, but Anisimova's skillful play, including a decisive backhand on match point, secured her place in the final. This match was a testament to Anisimova's resilience and competitive spirit.
