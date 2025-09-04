Indian Chess Masters Poised to Dominate FIDE Grand Swiss

Top-seeded Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa is set to face American Grandmaster Jeffery Xiong at the FIDE Grand Swiss, while reigning world champion D Gukesh aims to start strong against Frenchman Etienne Bacrot.

This exciting event sees 116 players in the open category and 56 in the women's, contending for a hefty $855,000 prize pool. Notably, the tournament will proceed without the participation of the top three players worldwide, including chess legend Magnus Carlsen, who has distanced himself from Classical chess.

Furthermore, Indian contenders like Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi, along with women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh, add to India's strong representation, positioning them for success in this qualification event for the next Candidates Tournament.

