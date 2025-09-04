Amanda Anisimova Stuns Iga Swiatek with US Open Semifinal Spot

Amanda Anisimova advanced to the semifinal stage of the US Open with a stunning comeback against Iga Swiatek, triumphing 6-4, 6-3, in a match that lasted one hour and 36 minutes. This victory comes on the heels of her earlier defeat at Wimbledon, where she lost 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

Anisimova's win is considered one of the biggest upsets of the year as she defeated the tournament's No. 2 seed. The first set saw Anisimova and Swiatek tied at 4-4, with Anisimova producing 12 winners compared to Swiatek's seven.

Swiatek was unable to maintain momentum, finding herself overwhelmed by Anisimova's aggressive play and a stronger return game. Post-match, Swiatek noted that her previous Wimbledon win did not impact her performance, acknowledging Anisimova's skillful display as the decisive factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)