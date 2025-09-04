Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park
Siya Kolisi is fit for South Africa's Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Eden Park, marking his return from injury. While not captaining the side, Kolisi's presence strengthens the squad as they aim to break a long-standing losing streak in Auckland.
South Africa's Rugby team will see the return of star player Siya Kolisi as they face New Zealand in a highly anticipated Rugby Championship match at Eden Park this Saturday. Having overcome a knee injury, Kolisi is set to play, though leadership duties will remain with Jesse Kriel.
The Springboks are eager to claim their first victory in Auckland since 1937, especially following their surprising defeat to Australia last month. Willie le Roux also returns at fullback, strengthening the team after missing their previous triumph over Australia due to injury concerns.
Rassie Erasmus confirmed that while careful with Kolisi's recovery, his inclusion became necessary after Jean-Luc du Preez sustained a training injury. The team anticipates a strategic match, planning to exploit New Zealand's vulnerability to high kicks noticed during their loss to Argentina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
