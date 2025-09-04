Inside India's Dressing Room: Dhoni's Rare Joy after 2013 Champions Trophy Win

In a rare glimpse behind the scenes, experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra revealed what unfolded in the Indian dressing room after India clinched the Champions Trophy in 2013. The victory, taking place in Birmingham, saw an unusually exuberant display from the normally reserved MS Dhoni, whose face mirrored the triumph his team had achieved.

On that memorable night, June 23, 2013, Dhoni led India to a thrilling win over hosts England, defending a modest 130-run target with impressive bowling. Post-victory, the Indian squad reportedly lingered in the dressing room for three to four hours, savoring the success in a spontaneous celebration of camaraderie and achievement.

Despite his reputation for a steely demeanor, Dhoni couldn't hide his joy, as Mishra recalls. The final had been a nail-biter, defined by critical performances including Virat Kohli's 43 and Ravindra Jadeja's instrumental 33*. The eventual five-run victory was enthusiastically celebrated, with highlights including Virat's Gangnam style dance and warm team embraces.

