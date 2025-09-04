Teen Sprinter Gout Gout: Australia's Rising Track Star Heads to Tokyo

Teenage sprinter Gout Gout is preparing to make a highly anticipated debut at the world championships in Tokyo this month. This event marks an early milestone in what Australia hopes will be a path culminating in Olympic gold at the Brisbane 2032 Games.

At just 17, Gout is drawing comparisons to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt and trains alongside Noah Lyles in Florida, all while managing his final year exams in Queensland. Despite still being in school, he is already considered one of the most exciting young prospects in athletics.

Gout captured Australia's attention by winning the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike in a national record time. Although he has yet to secure a place in the world final, his rapid rise has infused Australian track and field with renewed excitement and heightened spectator interest.