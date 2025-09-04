Left Menu

Teen Sprinter Gout Gout: Australia's Rising Track Star Heads to Tokyo

Seventeen-year-old sprinter Gout Gout is set to debut at the world championships in Tokyo, a key milestone on his journey toward potential Olympic success in Brisbane 2032. Gout has become a sensation in Australia, drawing crowds and comparisons to Usain Bolt. Despite challenges, he remains a promising talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:41 IST
Teenage sprinter Gout Gout is preparing to make a highly anticipated debut at the world championships in Tokyo this month. This event marks an early milestone in what Australia hopes will be a path culminating in Olympic gold at the Brisbane 2032 Games.

At just 17, Gout is drawing comparisons to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt and trains alongside Noah Lyles in Florida, all while managing his final year exams in Queensland. Despite still being in school, he is already considered one of the most exciting young prospects in athletics.

Gout captured Australia's attention by winning the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike in a national record time. Although he has yet to secure a place in the world final, his rapid rise has infused Australian track and field with renewed excitement and heightened spectator interest.

