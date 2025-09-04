RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic Stampede

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have launched an initiative titled 'RCB Cares' to support families affected by the tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during their IPL victory celebrations. The incident claimed 11 lives and injured more than 50 individuals.

Dinesh Karthik, RCB's mentor and batting coach, extended his condolences to the families of the victims, expressing hope for their strength through this ordeal. He urged fans to show solidarity during these trying times. The team has pledged a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for each family affected by the tragedy.

RCB's statement on Instagram highlighted the loss, referring to the deceased as part of the RCB family and emphasized their ongoing commitment of 'compassion, unity, and ongoing care' for the affected. The 'RCB Cares' initiative is expected to expand beyond financial aid to offer swift and compassionate assistance to the 12th Man Army.