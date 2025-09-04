Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

French female boxers have experienced exclusion from the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool due to non-compliance with a genetic sex test deadline. The French Boxing Federation cites domestic legal restrictions for the delay.

World Boxing insists all federations were informed of the requirements, emphasizing the importance of these tests for ensuring fair competition. The policy, however, has sparked renewed debate over gender verification in sports.

The Federation is exploring appeal options, expressing frustration over the exclusion. Meanwhile, discussions continue on the implications of such genetic tests, with calls for a more practical resolution to ensure no athlete's career is unjustly affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)