Controversial Genetic Testing Leads to French Boxers' Ban

French female boxers were banned from the World Boxing Championships for missing a genetic sex test deadline, blamed on legal constraints. The French Boxing Federation criticized the policy, reigniting debates on gender testing in sports. Meanwhile, World Boxing defends the tests as essential for fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French female boxers have experienced exclusion from the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool due to non-compliance with a genetic sex test deadline. The French Boxing Federation cites domestic legal restrictions for the delay.

World Boxing insists all federations were informed of the requirements, emphasizing the importance of these tests for ensuring fair competition. The policy, however, has sparked renewed debate over gender verification in sports.

The Federation is exploring appeal options, expressing frustration over the exclusion. Meanwhile, discussions continue on the implications of such genetic tests, with calls for a more practical resolution to ensure no athlete's career is unjustly affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

