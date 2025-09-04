Left Menu

French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy

Five French female boxers are barred from the world championships in England due to complications with mandatory sex tests. The tests, required after eligibility controversies at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are prohibited in France. World Boxing blames the French federation for missing the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:52 IST
French Boxers Out of Championships Due to Sex Test Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Five French female boxers are set to miss the upcoming world championships in England due to issues with new mandatory sex tests implemented after a controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The French team expressed ''astonishment and indignation'' over their boxers' exclusion, citing a missed deadline for test results.

The controversial tests, currently prohibited in France by privacy laws, were announced by World Boxing on May 30 in response to eligibility questions that arose last year in Paris. The tests require female boxers to undergo genetic screening to confirm their sex at birth.

World Boxing has attributed the oversight to the French federation, emphasizing that it is the responsibility of national federations to manage the testing process. Among the affected boxers are Romane Moulai, Wassila Lkhadiri, Melissa Bounoua, Sthélyne Grosy, and Maëlys Richol, the latter of whom shared calls for federation officials to resign on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

