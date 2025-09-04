Faith Kipyegon: The Queen of Middle-Distance Racing Eyes Historic Double at 2025 World Championships

Faith Kipyegon arrives at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as the reigning queen of middle-distance running, poised to achieve a historic double. The Kenyan star will defend her titles in both the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, echoing her successful 2023 bid in Budapest.

In the world of athletics, only two have conquered both distances at a single championship: Bernard Lagat in 2007 and Sifan Hassan in 2019. Kipyegon aims to be the first to repeat this remarkable accomplishment. Her 2025 season has been nothing short of exhilarating, marked by a new 1500m world record at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene. Although falling short of the four-minute mile barrier in Paris, her attempt reverberated beyond the track, inspiring countless young athletes.

At age 31, Kipyegon's athletic prowess is matched by her profound influence as a role model. Her near-miss of the 3000m world record in Silesia further cemented her legendary status. As Tokyo looms, she reflects on past challenges, including her return from maternity leave and her reaffirmed self-belief, enhancing her readiness to elevate her legacy even more.

