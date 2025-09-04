Show Jumpers Demand Transparency Amid EFI Selection Controversy

The Delhi High Court has stepped into a mounting controversy surrounding the Equestrian Federation of India's selection process for the upcoming Asian Youth Games scheduled for October in Bahrain. This follows a petition filed by show jumping athlete Vaasvi Khaitan, who challenged her exclusion from the games.

Adding to the furor, rider Fateh Jahan Singh Dhaliwal also approached the court, seeking to annul the list of selected athletes. The court ordered EFI to detail its selection criteria, while internal disagreements and administrative issues within the federation raise concerns over athlete representation.

Moreover, allegations of bias have also been directed at EFI Observer S Y Quraishi. Notably, former Asian Games medallist Colonel Rajesh Pattu criticized Quraishi's oversight and called for fresh elections to resolve the administrative chaos hampering effective management of EFI affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)