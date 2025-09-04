Left Menu

Sam Kerr: The Resilient Return of a Football Phenomenon

Chelsea's Sam Kerr is making her return after an ACL injury hiatus since January last year. Coach Sonia Bompastor confirmed Kerr's inclusion in the squad for the Women's Super League opener against Manchester City. Kerr's leadership and experience are seen as a vital boost to the team.

Updated: 04-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:51 IST
Football sensation Sam Kerr is poised for a comeback to Chelsea's squad after a prolonged recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained last year. Chelsea's coach, Sonia Bompastor, has expressed confidence in Kerr's readiness ahead of their Women's Super League clash against Manchester City.

The 31-year-old striker, renowned for her scoring prowess with 99 goals across 128 appearances, has been instrumental in Chelsea's dominance, contributing to multiple league and cup victories. Despite her absence, Kerr has remained a central figure, with Bompastor emphasizing her significant leadership role on the team.

Kerr's return symbolizes more than just a player coming back from injury; it marks the re-entry of a vital team leader. Bompastor highlighted the importance of nurturing Kerr's gradual return to form, ensuring she regains her outstanding performance level that once earned her two Golden Boot wins and recognition on the global stage.

