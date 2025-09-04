Left Menu

Daniel Levy Steps Down: End of an Era at Tottenham

Daniel Levy, the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League, has stepped down from his position at Tottenham after nearly 25 years, having transformed the club into a global heavyweight in the football community.

Updated: 04-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Daniel Levy, a significant figure in Premier League history, has announced his resignation as executive chairman of Tottenham Hotspur.

During his near 25-year tenure, Levy became the longest-serving chairman in the league, playing a pivotal role in establishing the north London team as a global powerhouse.

Levy expressed pride in his work with the executive team, emphasizing not only the club's competitive success but also its community impact.

