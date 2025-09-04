Left Menu

End of an Era: Daniel Levy Steps Down as Spurs' Chairman

Daniel Levy is stepping down as Tottenham Hotspur's chairman after nearly 25 years. Known for his strict style, Levy helped transform the club, guiding them to multiple trophies and financial success. Despite some fan frustration, his leadership left Spurs as a global heavyweight in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:17 IST
End of an Era: Daniel Levy Steps Down as Spurs' Chairman

Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur's long-serving executive chairman, has announced his decision to step down, marking the end of nearly 25 years at the club's helm. The Premier League club revealed this as part of its strategy for sustained sporting success.

While fans often criticized Levy for his hard-nosed negotiations and frugal player investments, his tenure saw the club's transformation with a new stadium and advanced training facilities. Spurs clinched the Europa League title last season and entered the Champions League for the seventh time under his leadership.

As Spurs embrace a new leadership era under Peter Charrington, Daniel Levy leaves a legacy of growth and global recognition, positioning the club ninth on Forbes' soccer rich list with a $3.3 billion valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian Archers Set to Shine at World Archery Championships 2025

 Korea
2
GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

GST 2.0: A Double Dose of Growth for India

 India
3
Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

Ethiopian Asylum Seeker's Assault Convictions Raise Tensions in the UK

 United Kingdom
4
Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Controversy Erupts Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025