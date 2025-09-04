End of an Era: Daniel Levy Steps Down as Spurs' Chairman

Daniel Levy, Tottenham Hotspur's long-serving executive chairman, has announced his decision to step down, marking the end of nearly 25 years at the club's helm. The Premier League club revealed this as part of its strategy for sustained sporting success.

While fans often criticized Levy for his hard-nosed negotiations and frugal player investments, his tenure saw the club's transformation with a new stadium and advanced training facilities. Spurs clinched the Europa League title last season and entered the Champions League for the seventh time under his leadership.

As Spurs embrace a new leadership era under Peter Charrington, Daniel Levy leaves a legacy of growth and global recognition, positioning the club ninth on Forbes' soccer rich list with a $3.3 billion valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)