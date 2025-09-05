Left Menu

Wallabies Flyhalf Tom Lynagh Poised for Rugby Relaunch

Australia's Tom Lynagh is set for a comeback in the Rugby Championship match against Argentina after recovering from a concussion. The Wallabies captain Harry Wilson praised Lynagh's resilience, citing his positive debut performances and readiness for the Townsville game. The match promises high temperatures and tough competition.

Updated: 05-09-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 09:42 IST
  • Australia

Australia's flyhalf Tom Lynagh is gearing up for a return in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Townsville, after recuperating from a concussion.

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson expressed confidence in the 22-year-old's readiness, citing his strong performances in previous matches against the British & Irish Lions series.

Lynagh and Wilson's familiarity with Townsville's tropical climate is expected to benefit the Wallabies as they face the formidable Pumas, with no room for complacency in Saturday's high-stakes game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

