Wallabies Flyhalf Tom Lynagh Poised for Rugby Relaunch

Australia's flyhalf Tom Lynagh is gearing up for a return in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Townsville, after recuperating from a concussion.

Wallabies captain Harry Wilson expressed confidence in the 22-year-old's readiness, citing his strong performances in previous matches against the British & Irish Lions series.

Lynagh and Wilson's familiarity with Townsville's tropical climate is expected to benefit the Wallabies as they face the formidable Pumas, with no room for complacency in Saturday's high-stakes game.

