South American Teams Triumph in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay secured spots in the 2026 World Cup following decisive performances in the South American qualifiers. Uruguay and Colombia achieved 3-0 victories, while Paraguay advanced with a draw. Powerhouses Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador had already qualified, leaving Peru out of contention despite their efforts.
- Uruguay
In a defining moment on Thursday, Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay clinched their places in the 2026 World Cup through successful performances in the latest round of South American qualifiers.
Uruguay and Colombia celebrated emphatic 3-0 victories, while Paraguay managed to advance with a scoreless draw, joining Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador, who earlier secured their World Cup spots.
This triumph, however, left Peru out of the running despite its valiant efforts. In an interview, Peru coach Oscar Ibanez expressed his disappointment, acknowledging the opponent's superiority.
