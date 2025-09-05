Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs in Epic U.S. Open Semi-Final Clash
Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her title at the U.S. Open semi-final, defeating Jessica Pegula in a thrilling match. After losing the first set, Sabalenka bounced back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, showcasing exceptional power with 43 winners. She advances to play Amanda Anisimova, seeking another major victory.
Aryna Sabalenka battled through adversity to maintain her U.S. Open title defense, defeating American Jessica Pegula in a three-set semi-final thriller on Thursday. Recovering from a first-set loss, the Belarusian triumphed 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, demonstrating her dominance with 43 winners and eight aces.
Pegula, who had advanced to Flushing Meadows playing some of her finest tennis, failed to maintain her momentum after initially taking the lead. Despite her strong start, she faltered under the pressure of Sabalenka's powerful play. Sabalenka's strategic focus and resilience were key factors in her comeback victory.
Sabalenka now faces American Amanda Anisimova as she strives to become the first woman since Serena Williams to win consecutive U.S. Open titles. Eager to lift the trophy, Sabalenka expressed how much a victory would mean, setting up what promises to be an exciting final showdown.
