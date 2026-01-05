Left Menu

Coco Gauff Clarifies Comments on American Tennis Fan Support Amid United Cup Loss

Coco Gauff addressed recent controversy regarding her comments on fan support, which she discussed on social media before suffering a United Cup defeat to Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Gauff aimed to clarify remarks about American fans, emphasizing the visible enthusiasm at global events and her appreciation for existing support.

Coco Gauff took to social media to clear the air about comments she made concerning the support American tennis players receive from fans. This move came just before her match at the United Cup, a tournament that saw the U.S. facing off against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Gauff's performance was affected by the distraction, as she suffered a 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 defeat to the world No. 42, giving Spain a 1-0 lead. The young tennis star had previously commented on the disparity in fan enthusiasm between American and other international players at global events.

Clarifying her stance, Gauff stated that her previous comments were observations rather than criticisms, acknowledging the logistical challenges fans face in attending tournaments. Despite struggling with the match, she expressed gratitude for any support, big or small, from American fans.

