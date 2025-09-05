SA Allocates R82m for VAR System to Boost Fairness in Domestic Football

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has confirmed an allocation of R82 million to procure and implement the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for South African football, a landmark step intended to modernise officiating and restore confidence in domestic competitions.

Addressing Refereeing Concerns

For years, South African football has grappled with controversies stemming from questionable refereeing decisions. These have not only frustrated fans but also raised concerns about the credibility of the country’s leagues on the international stage. By introducing VAR, South Africa will align itself with global standards set by FIFA and used in top leagues worldwide.

“The initiative aims to enhance the integrity, fairness, and overall quality of domestic competitions,” the department said, adding that failure to adopt VAR risked undermining the nation’s footballing reputation.

Collaboration with SAFA and the PSL

The project will be rolled out in close collaboration with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL). The funding is earmarked for multiple phases of implementation, including:

Developing a comprehensive project plan for nationwide rollout.

Training referees and match officials on VAR protocols.

Assessing stadium readiness for technology integration.

Establishing a dedicated VAR Training Centre to produce qualified officials.

Upgrading stadium connectivity infrastructure to ensure seamless VAR operations.

Beyond football, the improved connectivity will also support stadium safety initiatives, such as enhancing emergency communications and helping locate missing children more effectively.

Minister McKenzie on Transparency and FIFA Compliance

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, praised SAFA for its transparent handling of the project, its focus on accountability, and its commitment to FIFA’s strict compliance standards.

“We commend SAFA’s dedication to this process and their prioritisation of transparency and FIFA compliance. These measures will undoubtedly contribute to the successful rollout of VAR, enhancing the integrity and quality of our domestic competitions,” McKenzie said.

He added that South Africans are eager to see VAR in action, particularly in light of the “continued questionable decisions by referees during matches.”

Procurement and Stakeholder Engagement

The department recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for VAR technology, attracting interest from several providers. SAFA has since committed to appointing a dedicated VAR Project Team and re-engaging the PSL to ensure that the rollout is fully collaborative and meets international best practices.

Urgency and Timelines

The DSAC stressed that the R82 million allocation must be utilised effectively within the current financial year, calling on all stakeholders to act with urgency.

“The department urges all stakeholders to proceed with urgency to ensure this allocation is utilised effectively, paving the way for VAR’s successful introduction in South African leagues,” it said.

A Step Towards Modern Football

The adoption of VAR represents a historic milestone for South African football, aligning domestic competitions with international standards and addressing long-standing grievances among fans and players.

If implemented swiftly, the system could be operational in the near future, ensuring that South Africa’s leagues remain competitive, credible, and respected on the world stage.