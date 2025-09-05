Zimbabwe and Namibia Secure Historic Spots in ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Zimbabwe and Namibia have qualified for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Nepal, marking their first chance to vie for a World Cup spot. They join eight other teams competing for a place in the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England.
In a historic development, Zimbabwe and Namibia have earned their places in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, set to take place in Nepal. This marks the first time either nation could qualify for a women's World Cup in any format, ESPNcricinfo reports.
The competition in Nepal will see ten teams, including Bangladesh, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Thailand, Nepal, and the USA, battle for four spots in the prestigious 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England. Zimbabwe secured their qualifier spot by narrowly defeating Uganda, while Namibia triumphed over Tanzania to book their place.
Fans can look forward to an exhilarating tournament as the qualifiers kick-off on January 12 at Kathmandu's Mulpani Cricket Stadiums, culminating in a new chapter for women's cricket history as the 2026 World Cup expands to 12 teams, up from 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
