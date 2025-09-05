Left Menu

Yuki Bhambri Makes Historic Grand Slam Semifinals Run

Yuki Bhambri reached the US Open men's doubles semifinals, partnering with Michael Venus, marking his deepest Grand Slam run. Despite losing to Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri became only the sixth Indian male to reach this stage at a Grand Slam, underscoring his growing status in doubles tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:55 IST
Yuki Bhambri

Yuki Bhambri, along with partner Michael Venus, achieved a career milestone by reaching the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the US Open, illustrating his prowess on the Grand Slam stage.

Despite a hard-fought loss to the accomplished British duo of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri etched his name into history by becoming the sixth Indian man to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal during the Open era.

The Indian-New Zealand pair showed exceptional form at Flushing Meadows, overcoming higher-seeded opponents, and Bhambri's success marks a significant boost for his career, especially after setbacks due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

