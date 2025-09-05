Yuki Bhambri Makes Historic Grand Slam Semifinals Run

Yuki Bhambri, along with partner Michael Venus, achieved a career milestone by reaching the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the US Open, illustrating his prowess on the Grand Slam stage.

Despite a hard-fought loss to the accomplished British duo of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri etched his name into history by becoming the sixth Indian man to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal during the Open era.

The Indian-New Zealand pair showed exceptional form at Flushing Meadows, overcoming higher-seeded opponents, and Bhambri's success marks a significant boost for his career, especially after setbacks due to injuries.

