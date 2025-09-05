Yuki Bhambri Makes Historic Grand Slam Semifinals Run
Yuki Bhambri reached the US Open men's doubles semifinals, partnering with Michael Venus, marking his deepest Grand Slam run. Despite losing to Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri became only the sixth Indian male to reach this stage at a Grand Slam, underscoring his growing status in doubles tennis.
Yuki Bhambri, along with partner Michael Venus, achieved a career milestone by reaching the semifinals of the men's doubles event at the US Open, illustrating his prowess on the Grand Slam stage.
Despite a hard-fought loss to the accomplished British duo of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, Bhambri etched his name into history by becoming the sixth Indian man to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinal during the Open era.
The Indian-New Zealand pair showed exceptional form at Flushing Meadows, overcoming higher-seeded opponents, and Bhambri's success marks a significant boost for his career, especially after setbacks due to injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
OYO's Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 200 cr; proposes 1:1 bonus share issuance
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Surge into US Open Semis
Venus Williams Urges Serena to Reappear: A Doubles Reunion?
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance to US Open Quarter-Finals
Venus and Leylah's Unlikely Doubles Triumph Influenced by Serena's Distant Coaching