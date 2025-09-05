Sunil Gavaskar Advocates for Sanju Samson in Asia Cup Starting Lineup

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has backed Sanju Samson for inclusion in the starting XI of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Gavaskar, a prominent voice in cricket, urges the team management to position Samson at No.3, emphasizing his potential impact at this crucial batting spot.

With the tournament set to begin on September 9 in the UAE, the team management faces the challenge of fitting Samson alongside vice-captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. The committee must decide between Samson's aggressive style and Jitesh Sharma's finishing abilities, presenting a 'pleasant headache' for selectors.

Additionally, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's participation, highlighting that workload concerns shouldn't be an issue due to limited bowling overs. As anticipation builds, fans look forward to the matches starting September 10, with live coverage available through the Sony Sports Network.

(With inputs from agencies.)