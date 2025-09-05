Chelsea Signs Rising Star Alyssa Thompson in Landmark Deal
Chelsea FC has signed U.S. international Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a reported £1 million in a major move for women's soccer. The 20-year-old forward, renowned for her speed and skill, aims to grow with one of the world's top clubs. Thompson also plays for the U.S. national team.
Chelsea has completed the high-profile signing of Alyssa Thompson from Angel City, marking one of the significant moves in women's soccer. The 20-year-old U.S. international joins on a five-year deal for a reported fee of around £1 million.
Thompson, known for her remarkable pace and skillful play, expressed enthusiasm about joining a top-tier club. "Chelsea is an amazing club, one of the best in the world. I'm eager to grow and develop," she stated. She was the first pick in the 2023 NWSL draft.
In related transfers, Grace Geyoro moves to London City Lionesses, and big deals include Lizbeth Ovalle joining Orlando Pride. Thompson has 22 U.S. national team caps and made a significant impact at Angel City. Chelsea's dominance in English women's soccer continues, having won multiple league titles.
