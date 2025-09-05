Left Menu

Chelsea Signs Rising Star Alyssa Thompson in Landmark Deal

Chelsea FC has signed U.S. international Alyssa Thompson from Angel City for a reported £1 million in a major move for women's soccer. The 20-year-old forward, renowned for her speed and skill, aims to grow with one of the world's top clubs. Thompson also plays for the U.S. national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:36 IST
Chelsea Signs Rising Star Alyssa Thompson in Landmark Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea has completed the high-profile signing of Alyssa Thompson from Angel City, marking one of the significant moves in women's soccer. The 20-year-old U.S. international joins on a five-year deal for a reported fee of around £1 million.

Thompson, known for her remarkable pace and skillful play, expressed enthusiasm about joining a top-tier club. "Chelsea is an amazing club, one of the best in the world. I'm eager to grow and develop," she stated. She was the first pick in the 2023 NWSL draft.

In related transfers, Grace Geyoro moves to London City Lionesses, and big deals include Lizbeth Ovalle joining Orlando Pride. Thompson has 22 U.S. national team caps and made a significant impact at Angel City. Chelsea's dominance in English women's soccer continues, having won multiple league titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Cashless Medical Treatment for UP Teachers

 India
2
US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil Purchases

 Global
3
Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

 India
4
Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

Health Crisis in Turakapalem: AP's Response to Mysterious Deaths

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025