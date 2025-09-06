Trump Set to Attend US Open Men's Final in First Appearance Since 2015

In a surprising return to his New York roots, Donald Trump will attend the men's singles final at the US Open on Sunday as a client guest. A spokesperson for the US Tennis Association confirmed the former President's plans on Friday, marking his first appearance at the Grand Slam in New York since 2015.

Before embarking on his political career, Trump was a regular presence at the US Open. His attendance at the tournament this year is part of a series of high-profile sports appearances, including notable events like the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500. He has also been spotted at UFC fights and other prominent competitions.

Previously, the Trump Organization had control over a luxurious suite at the US Open, situated next to the broadcast booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, this arrangement was paused back in 2017 during the initial year of Trump's presidency.