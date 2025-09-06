Left Menu

Trump Set to Attend US Open Men's Final in First Appearance Since 2015

Former President Donald Trump will attend the US Open men's singles final as a client guest. This marks his first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament since 2015. The event is one among several high-profile sports appearances Trump has made since leaving office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:41 IST
Trump Set to Attend US Open Men's Final in First Appearance Since 2015
Donald Trump

In a surprising return to his New York roots, Donald Trump will attend the men's singles final at the US Open on Sunday as a client guest. A spokesperson for the US Tennis Association confirmed the former President's plans on Friday, marking his first appearance at the Grand Slam in New York since 2015.

Before embarking on his political career, Trump was a regular presence at the US Open. His attendance at the tournament this year is part of a series of high-profile sports appearances, including notable events like the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500. He has also been spotted at UFC fights and other prominent competitions.

Previously, the Trump Organization had control over a luxurious suite at the US Open, situated next to the broadcast booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium. However, this arrangement was paused back in 2017 during the initial year of Trump's presidency.

TRENDING

1
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global
2
Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

Fast-Tracking Fed Nominations: Senate Rule Change in Spotlight

 Global
3
Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

Novak Djokovic: Facing New Contenders

 Global
4
Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025