Team India Gears Up for Asia Cup with Intense Training Sessions in Abu Dhabi

In anticipation of the Asia Cup, India has started intense training sessions at the ICC Academy Oval in Abu Dhabi. A spirited exchange took place on the nets when vice-captain Shubman Gill and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated their competitive prowess. Bumrah's swift drills, coupled with Gill's teasing commentary, set an energetic tone for the practice sessions.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, after a rigorous batting practice, observed his contender Jitesh Sharma in action, hinting at the impending competition for the playing XI spot. The training session featured numerous exercises, including warm-up stretches followed by practice in the nets. Gill's impressive shot through the covers was countered by Bumrah, showcasing a thrilling display of skill and resilience.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen regaining his form after surgery, while Abhishek Sharma impressed with versatile bowling styles. Under the watchful eye of bowling coach Morne Morkel, the team refined their strategies, preparing for key matches against UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. India aims to dominate the group stage with a determined squad and a meticulous training regimen.