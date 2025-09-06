Shreyas Iyer Named Captain of India A Team Against Australia

Shreyas Iyer was on Saturday appointed as captain of India A team that is set to face Australia in two unofficial four-day Tests, to be held in Lucknow.

The first match kicks off on September 16 and concludes on September 19, followed by the second from September 23-26 at Ekana Stadium.

The selection of Iyer as captain came in light of his exclusion from the Indian side for the Asia Cup. Iyer is currently part of the West Zone squad competing in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone in Bengaluru. India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who featured in the final Test at The Oval against England, has been named Iyer's vice-captain.