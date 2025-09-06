Shreyas Iyer Leads India A in Series Against Australia A After Asia Cup Omission
Shreyas Iyer, snubbed from India's Asia Cup team, will captain India A in two matches against Australia A in Lucknow. Dhruv Jurel is vice-captain. Critics have voiced their concerns over the decision. The series, starting September 16, includes multi-day and one-day games in Lucknow and Kanpur.
Shreyas Iyer, recently overlooked for the Asia Cup, has been appointed captain of India A for the forthcoming matches against Australia A in Lucknow. Iyer, whose exclusion from the national squad incited widespread criticism from fans and former players, will partner with vice-captain Dhruv Jurel for the series.
India A will face Australia A in two multi-day matches that commence on September 16, followed by three one-day fixtures in Kanpur. National players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are set to join the squad for the second multi-day game, particularly because their absence from the South Zone Duleep Trophy team raised eyebrows.
The squad, featuring former Test players and promising talent, gears up for a series that promises to test their mettle. The current lineup comprises notable names such as Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal, with both pace and spin departments strengthened by seasoned bowlers.
