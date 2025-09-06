Left Menu

Anantjeet Singh Naruka: Aiming for Olympic Glory in Skeet Shooting

India's top skeet shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka has seen a notable improvement in his career, thanks to rigorous discipline and hard work. After winning gold at the Asian Championships and narrowly missing Olympic bronze, he advocates for quota winners to represent their country at the Olympics.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, India's leading skeet shooter, has experienced a significant career upswing, attributing his recent success to years of disciplined training. At 27, the Jaipur native recently secured his first individual gold at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, indicating that his best performances are yet to come.

Naruka believes that athletes who secure an Olympic quota should represent their country at the Games, challenging the federation's trial-based selection policy. Despite narrowly missing an Olympic bronze in Paris, Naruka remains motivated and committed to honing his skills, evidenced by his impressive record of a bronze World Cup final and a silver at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Guided by his father and Italian coach Ennio Falco, Naruka has dedicated himself to building physical strength and psychological resilience, crucial for handling the sport's demands. He emphasizes learning from setbacks and advocates policy changes to reduce trial pressures on shooters who've won their Olympic quota slots, citing personal experience and fellow athlete Bhowneesh Mendiratta's story.

