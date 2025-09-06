Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton made his debut at Monza as a Ferrari driver, finishing fifth in the qualifying round, but a penalty will drop him to tenth. Despite not reaching the podium in 15 races, Hamilton is buoyed by the support of Ferrari fans.

The seven-time Formula One champion faced a penalty carryover from Zandvoort, but he is maintaining a positive outlook, inspired by Ferrari's passionate fanbase. Hamilton, once self-critical and unused to success, is now focusing on teamwork and improvement.

Hamilton, experiencing an intense reception from the 'tifosi', is thrilled by the enthusiasm he witnesses. He describes the support from fans as unparalleled, which encourages him to continue collaborating with his engineers to unlock more potential.