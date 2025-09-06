Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton expressed optimism after his first Monza qualifier with Ferrari, finishing fifth but dropping to tenth due to a penalty. Despite the setback, Hamilton remains positive, embracing the fervor of Ferrari's fans and aiming for improvement with his team amid a challenging start.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton made his debut at Monza as a Ferrari driver, finishing fifth in the qualifying round, but a penalty will drop him to tenth. Despite not reaching the podium in 15 races, Hamilton is buoyed by the support of Ferrari fans.

The seven-time Formula One champion faced a penalty carryover from Zandvoort, but he is maintaining a positive outlook, inspired by Ferrari's passionate fanbase. Hamilton, once self-critical and unused to success, is now focusing on teamwork and improvement.

Hamilton, experiencing an intense reception from the 'tifosi', is thrilled by the enthusiasm he witnesses. He describes the support from fans as unparalleled, which encourages him to continue collaborating with his engineers to unlock more potential.

