Left Menu

Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals Set: England and Australia Advance

England secured a victory over Australia, ensuring their spot in the quarter-finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Despite the loss, Australia also advanced to face Canada, while England will play against Scotland. The U.S. missed out on advancement despite a significant win over Samoa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:57 IST
Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals Set: England and Australia Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England has maintained their unbeaten run at the Women's Rugby World Cup, claiming a 47-7 victory over Australia in their last Pool A game. While England advances to the quarter-finals against Scotland, Australia also moves forward, ready to face Canada.

In a surprising turn, Australia initially led with a maul try by Adiana Talakai. However, England responded forcefully, with key performances from Abbie Ward and Sadia Kabeya, solidifying their lead and confirming their status as tournament favorites with a history-making 30 consecutive test wins.

The United States triumphed over Samoa with a decisive 60-0 win, yet missed out on the last eight. Meanwhile, Canada secured their spot in the quarter-finals by topping Pool B after a competitive match against Scotland in Exeter.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

 India
2
England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

 Global
3
Leopard Sighting Sparks Campus Tension

Leopard Sighting Sparks Campus Tension

 India
4
Fear Looms as 'Nude' Attacks Unsettle Bharala Village

Fear Looms as 'Nude' Attacks Unsettle Bharala Village

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025