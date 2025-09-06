Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals Set: England and Australia Advance

England has maintained their unbeaten run at the Women's Rugby World Cup, claiming a 47-7 victory over Australia in their last Pool A game. While England advances to the quarter-finals against Scotland, Australia also moves forward, ready to face Canada.

In a surprising turn, Australia initially led with a maul try by Adiana Talakai. However, England responded forcefully, with key performances from Abbie Ward and Sadia Kabeya, solidifying their lead and confirming their status as tournament favorites with a history-making 30 consecutive test wins.

The United States triumphed over Samoa with a decisive 60-0 win, yet missed out on the last eight. Meanwhile, Canada secured their spot in the quarter-finals by topping Pool B after a competitive match against Scotland in Exeter.