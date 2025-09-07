Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

In an extraordinary display of resilience, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos saved three match points to secure a thrilling 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 victory over Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the U.S. Open men's doubles final.

The Spanish-Argentine pair, seeded fifth, reaffirmed their supremacy by defeating the sixth-seeded British players, repeating their earlier triumphs from the French Open and Wimbledon. Despite a challenging start under the Arthur Ashe roof, where they lost the opening set, Granollers and Zeballos made a remarkable comeback.

After a tense second set that went to a tiebreak, they capitalized on their opponents' mistakes to level the match. In the decisive third set, the pair fended off match points and broke Salisbury and Skupski to claim a second Grand Slam title this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)