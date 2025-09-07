Left Menu

Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos clinched their second Grand Slam title in dramatic style, saving three match points to win the U.S. Open men's doubles final against the British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski. The match showcased high-stake tennis and a thrilling comeback.

07-09-2025
Granollers and Zeballos' Epic U.S. Open Triumph
In an extraordinary display of resilience, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos saved three match points to secure a thrilling 3-6 7-6(4) 7-5 victory over Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the U.S. Open men's doubles final.

The Spanish-Argentine pair, seeded fifth, reaffirmed their supremacy by defeating the sixth-seeded British players, repeating their earlier triumphs from the French Open and Wimbledon. Despite a challenging start under the Arthur Ashe roof, where they lost the opening set, Granollers and Zeballos made a remarkable comeback.

After a tense second set that went to a tiebreak, they capitalized on their opponents' mistakes to level the match. In the decisive third set, the pair fended off match points and broke Salisbury and Skupski to claim a second Grand Slam title this year.

