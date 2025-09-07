Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her fourth Grand Slam by defeating Amanda Anisimova in the U.S. Open final. Born in Minsk, she started tennis at six and turned professional in 2012. With a career-high ranking of No. 1, Sabalenka has won multiple titles, including consecutive U.S. Opens, echoing the legacy of Serena Williams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 03:24 IST
Aryna Sabalenka etched her name further into tennis history by defeating American Amanda Anisimova to clinch the U.S. Open, securing her fourth Grand Slam title. This victory reinforces her status as a dominant force in women's tennis.

Hailing from Belarus, Sabalenka began her journey on the tennis courts of Minsk at just six years old. Her professional career took off in 2012 on the ITF Circuit, paving the way for her astounding success in both singles and doubles events.

With Grand Slam victories spanning from the Australian Open to the U.S. Open, Sabalenka reached the prestigious world No. 1 ranking in 2023. Her recent achievements, including consecutive U.S. Open wins, underscore her resilience and exceptional skill, marking her as a formidable athlete in the tennis world.

