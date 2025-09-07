Amanda Anisimova's Agonizing Near-Miss at the U.S. Open

Amanda Anisimova, the 24-year-old American tennis sensation, experienced a heart-breaking defeat in the U.S. Open final against Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, marking another near-miss in her quest for Grand Slam glory.

Anisimova, known for her powerful baseline game, struggled under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium's day session, attributing her unforced errors to the glaring lighting. Despite the setback, her journey to the final will see her ascend to a career-high top-five world ranking.

With another Grand Slam final behind her, Anisimova remains optimistic, highlighting the achievement as part of her growth and setting sights on participating in the WTA Finals. Sabalenka, a seasoned champion, offered consoling words, reassuring Anisimova of her potential for future triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)