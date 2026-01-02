Left Menu

England's Last Stand in Ashes: Squad Changes for Final Showdown

England has called up spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts for the final Ashes test against Australia to replace the injured Gus Atkinson. The Sydney surface favors spinners, but stormy weather could impact Bashir's participation. England has lost the Ashes but remains motivated after a recent win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:40 IST
Shoaib Bashir
  • Country:
  • Australia

England has made strategic squad changes for the final Ashes test against Australia, set to begin on Sunday. Spinner Shoaib Bashir and seamer Matthew Potts have been called up to fill the gap left by Gus Atkinson's hamstring injury.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) traditionally benefits spinners, but with a stormy weather forecast, Bashir's role is not guaranteed. England has already lost the chance to reclaim the Ashes but enters the match encouraged by a victory in Melbourne.

According to Chief Curator Adam Lewis, the SCG match should extend into a fifth day. He mentioned the importance of the pitch's greenery, which had begun to fade with the appearance of sun, indicating favorable conditions for the upcoming test.

