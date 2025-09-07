Left Menu

Grand Slams and Memorable Moments: Highlights of the Sports World

The latest sports news includes the USTA asking broadcasters to censor crowd reactions to Donald Trump at the U.S. Open, Hall of Fame inductions, major contract extensions in the NFL, Alyssa Thomas reclaiming a WNBA record, and Aryna Sabalenka winning back-to-back U.S. Open titles.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Tennis Association has reportedly requested that broadcasters covering the U.S. Open censor any protest or negative reactions to President Donald Trump during the men's singles final. This move comes as Trump is set to make an appearance during the opening anthem ceremony.

In basketball news, former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard headlined the latest inductees into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The ceremony, held in Springfield, Massachusetts, also honored other luminaries in the sport, celebrating their achievements and contributions to basketball.

On the NFL front, standout players such as Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams and Tennessee Titans' Amani Hooker have secured significant contract extensions. These deals promise to keep these athletes integral to their respective teams for the foreseeable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

