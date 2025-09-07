England's Record-Breaking Triumph: Root, Bethell, and Archer Shine in ODI Thriller

In a thrilling finale to the ODI series, England crushed South Africa with a record-breaking 342-run victory in Southampton on Sunday. Centuries from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell, along with Jofra Archer's fiery 4-18, highlighted England's dominant display.

England posted a formidable 414-5 in their 50 overs, with Bethell recording a maiden century and Root adding a steady 100. The hosts then demolished South Africa for 72, as Archer's pace and bounce proved too potent for the visitors, who struggled without captain Temba Bavuma due to injury.

While South Africa already claimed the series, England's significant win serves as a psychological edge ahead of the upcoming T20 series. Notably, this match mirrored South Africa's recent heavy defeat to Australia, showcasing England's batting and bowling superiority.

(With inputs from agencies.)